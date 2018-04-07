Analyzing Stora Enso (SEOAY) and Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso (NYSE: VRS) and Stora Enso (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Stora Enso pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Verso does not pay a dividend. Stora Enso pays out 71.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Verso has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stora Enso has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verso and Stora Enso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stora Enso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verso presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.14%. Given Verso’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than Stora Enso.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stora Enso shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Verso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Stora Enso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verso and Stora Enso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.46 billion 0.23 -$30.00 million ($0.75) -21.80 Stora Enso $11.35 billion 1.27 $693.59 million $1.01 18.08

Stora Enso has higher revenue and earnings than Verso. Verso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stora Enso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and Stora Enso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -1.22% -4.83% -1.61% Stora Enso 6.26% 12.35% 6.10%

Summary

Stora Enso beats Verso on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising. The Pulp segment includes pulp products, which are used to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades and tissue products. The Company produces a range of products, ranging from coated freesheet and coated groundwood, to inkjet and digital paper, supercalendered papers and uncoated freesheet. It also produces and sells market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. The Company also produces and sells Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK) pulp.

About Stora Enso

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods. The Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services designed for various applications to converters, brand owners, and retailers. The Biomaterials division offers various pulp grades for paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers. The Wood Products division provides wood-based solutions for building and housing, such as massive wood elements, wood components, and sawn goods; and pellets for sustainable heating primarily to merchants and retailers, industrial integrators, and construction companies. The Paper division provides paper solutions for print media and office use, including papers made from virgin wood and recycled fibers. This division serves publishers, retailers, printing houses, merchants, converters, and office suppliers. Stora Enso Oyj is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

