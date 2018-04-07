Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.09 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00010677 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Qryptos, OKEx and EtherDelta. Storj has a total market capitalization of $98.12 million and $8.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00674772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00179656 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Radar Relay, Liqui, BigONE, Huobi, Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta, Tidex, Qryptos, Bittrex and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

