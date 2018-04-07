Stratasys (SSYS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.78% of Stratasys worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stratasys by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 566,704 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 84,799 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Stratasys by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,058,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after purchasing an additional 292,084 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Stratasys by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 855,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after buying an additional 630,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.45 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,052.50, a PE ratio of 149.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $179.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

