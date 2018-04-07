Strs Ohio Has $158.88 Million Position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 84,897 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $158,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197,853.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

