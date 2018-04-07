Student Transportation Inc. (STB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Student Transportation Inc. (TSE:STB) (NASDAQ:STB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

STB stock remained flat at $C$9.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 197,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,263. Student Transportation has a twelve month low of C$6.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.84.

Student Transportation (TSE:STB) (NASDAQ:STB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Student Transportation had a return on equity of 80.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STB shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Student Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Student Transportation from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Student Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.58 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Student Transportation from C$7.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

WARNING: “Student Transportation Inc. (STB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/student-transportation-inc-stb-declares-0-04-monthly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Student Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Student Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.