Independent Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (SZU) a €14.50 Price Target

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.90) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SZU. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. equinet set a €15.50 ($19.14) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.11 ($19.89).

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €13.64 ($16.83) on Tuesday. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a fifty-two week high of €23.97 ($29.59).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

