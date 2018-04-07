equinet Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

equinet set a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($22.59) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.11 ($19.89).

Shares of SZU opened at €13.64 ($16.83) on Tuesday. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 12 month high of €23.97 ($29.59).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/suedzucker-szu-pt-set-at-12-00-by-equinet-updated.html.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.