Summit Hotel Properties Llc (INN) Receives $16.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Llc (NYSE:INN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,427.19, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 21, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

