Summit Midstream (SMLP) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to Hold

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMLP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Summit Midstream from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Summit Midstream to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,285. Summit Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,036.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.62%. equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Newby bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,334.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 417,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,565,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 373,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

