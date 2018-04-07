Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00017260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $13,426.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.02445540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021703 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006608 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 11,715,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,827,061 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumokoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.