Sun Communities (SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sun Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.12. 432,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,316.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.11. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $193,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The company operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales & Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

