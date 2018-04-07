Rhumbline Advisers Buys 20,865 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,594,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 767,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 4,618.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXC opened at $10.53 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $700.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

