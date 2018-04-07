Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Share Price

Headlines about SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunCoke Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.3146444349504 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $700.29, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Clarkson Capital raised SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

