Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $30.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $26.97 billion to $31.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

SU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. 4,643,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $55,363.02, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 239,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

