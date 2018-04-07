Sunshine Heart (CHFS) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ: CHFS) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sunshine Heart to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sunshine Heart has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Heart’s peers have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Heart and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Heart $3.55 million -$13.38 million -0.08 Sunshine Heart Competitors $1.13 billion $124.72 million -34.54

Sunshine Heart’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Heart. Sunshine Heart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Sunshine Heart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sunshine Heart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Heart and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Heart -376.64% -146.41% -112.90% Sunshine Heart Competitors -207.45% 32.88% -13.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunshine Heart and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Heart 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunshine Heart Competitors 147 434 967 25 2.55

Sunshine Heart currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,066.67%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Sunshine Heart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunshine Heart is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sunshine Heart peers beat Sunshine Heart on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunshine Heart

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

