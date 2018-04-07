SunTrust Banks (STI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

STI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, UBS upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

NYSE:STI opened at $65.98 on Thursday. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $31,914.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $255,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $629,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $525,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,955 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,757 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 629,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1,017.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

