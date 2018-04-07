Sunworks (SUNW) versus Vestas Wind System (VWDRY) Head-To-Head Review

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) and Vestas Wind System (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Vestas Wind System pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sunworks does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vestas Wind System shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind System has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Vestas Wind System’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $77.45 million 0.30 -$7.22 million ($0.32) -3.09 Vestas Wind System $11.24 billion 1.37 $1.01 billion N/A N/A

Vestas Wind System has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Vestas Wind System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -9.34% -39.57% -17.75% Vestas Wind System 9.00% 28.59% 8.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunworks and Vestas Wind System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vestas Wind System 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunworks currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 169.91%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Vestas Wind System.

Summary

Vestas Wind System beats Sunworks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Vestas Wind System Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power solutions and Service. The Project segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.