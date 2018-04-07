Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “Superconductor Technologies Inc. manufactures and markets high-performance filters to service providers and original equipment manufacturers in the mobile wireless telecommunications industry. The company’s product, the SuperFilter, combines high-temperature superconductors with cryogenic cooling technology to produce a filter with significant advantages over conventional filters. The company was engaged primarily in research and development and generated revenues primarily from government research contracts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Monday, March 26th.

NASDAQ SCON traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.99. 117,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,299. Superconductor Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.76% and a negative net margin of 2,145.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/superconductor-technologies-scon-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated.html.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superconductor Technologies (SCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.