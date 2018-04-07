Swarm Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. Swarm has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00674805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00179113 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was May 28th, 2014. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to purchase Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

