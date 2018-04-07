Symantec Co. (SYMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Symantec from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,361.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Symantec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,647,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,913,000 after purchasing an additional 664,845 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 29,262,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,563 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 12,644,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,027 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,499,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,766 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,241,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYMC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 1,209,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,901. Symantec has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $16,738.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Symantec will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

