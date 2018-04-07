Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€63.75” Price Target for Symrise (SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €63.75 ($78.70) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.78 ($83.68).

FRA:SY1 traded up €0.30 ($0.37) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €65.34 ($80.67). The stock had a trading volume of 197,222 shares. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

