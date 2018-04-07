Syngenta (SYT) & Bunge (BG) Critical Comparison

Syngenta (NYSE: SYT) and Bunge (NYSE:BG) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Syngenta and Bunge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syngenta 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunge 0 1 7 0 2.88

Bunge has a consensus price target of $85.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Bunge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bunge is more favorable than Syngenta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Syngenta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Bunge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Bunge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Syngenta and Bunge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syngenta N/A N/A N/A Bunge 0.35% 4.36% 1.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syngenta and Bunge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syngenta $12.79 billion 3.36 $1.18 billion $3.41 27.24 Bunge $45.79 billion 0.23 $160.00 million $1.94 38.96

Syngenta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bunge. Syngenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bunge pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Syngenta does not pay a dividend. Bunge pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bunge has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Syngenta has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunge has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bunge beats Syngenta on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syngenta Company Profile

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products. It operates in four geographic regions: Europe, Africa and Middle East; North America; Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It also operates the Crop Protection and Seeds businesses, and the global Lawn and Garden business. Syngenta has a range of selective herbicides that control grasses and broad-leaved weeds and are applicable to various crops. Syngenta has a range of Fungicides that prevent and cure fungal plant diseases. In addition, Syngenta has a range of biologicals into its portfolio in various countries, including the brands QUANTIS, ISABION and SAKALIA.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals. It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that include dry-milled corn meals, flours and flaking, and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blend, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; and milled rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers, which comprise nitrogen-based liquid and solid phosphate fertilizers; SSP, ammonia, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium and diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Syngenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syngenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.