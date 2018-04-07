T-Mobile US (TMUS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. T-Mobile US earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.6524622261492 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TMUS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51,103.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,525,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,840,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,974,950 and sold 80,252 shares valued at $5,176,576. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

