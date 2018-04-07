TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $3.70 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, TaaS has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $30.14 million and approximately $135,482.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00053914 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00680785 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00180794 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

