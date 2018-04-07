Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $47,025.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $46,605.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $47,520.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $46,380.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $43,005.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.96, a P/E ratio of 151.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.42. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10,882.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

