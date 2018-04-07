Tailored Brands (TLRD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,347.78, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Tailored Brands news, CEO Douglas Scott Ewert sold 55,005 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $1,301,418.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRD. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Tailored Brands by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/tailored-brands-tlrd-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-2-updated-updated.html.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.