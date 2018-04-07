TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635,954 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of TAL Education worth $95,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education by 531.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TAL Education has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $17,124.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.73 and a beta of 0.34.

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TAL Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $433.27 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that TAL Education will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/tal-education-group-tal-shares-sold-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

TAL Education Company Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.