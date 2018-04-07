Citigroup Trims Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) Target Price to GBX 115

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from GBX 120 ($1.68) to GBX 115 ($1.61) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group cut their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.75) to GBX 95 ($1.33) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 140 ($1.97) to GBX 90 ($1.26) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.39) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($2.11) to GBX 120 ($1.68) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($2.11) to GBX 125 ($1.75) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 135.33 ($1.90).

Shares of LON TALK opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($3.09).

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 32,710,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £34,999,999.60 ($49,129,701.85).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

