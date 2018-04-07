Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. 2,360,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,456. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 850,539 shares of company stock worth $1,749,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 6.52% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

