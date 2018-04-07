Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 2,272,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,182. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2,079.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $132,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $254,273.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $396,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,917,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 163,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,556,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 115,480 shares during the period. AEW Capital Management L P grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 1,589,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 543,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,345 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,863 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

