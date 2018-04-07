Targa Resources Partners (NGLS) Debt Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS) bonds fell 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.44 and were trading at $100.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

NYSE:NGLS remained flat at $$10.65 during trading hours on Friday. Targa Resources Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71.

Targa Resources Partners Company Profile

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

