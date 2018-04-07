Target Coin Reaches Market Cap of $9.33 Million (CRYPTO:TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Target Coin has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $717.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00673693 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00177800 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

