Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of TWODY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. 3,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,058.55, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have commented on TWODY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Declares $0.29 Semi-Annual Dividend” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/taylor-wimpey-twody-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-5th-updated.html.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.