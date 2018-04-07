Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of TCF Financial worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

TCF stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,942.39, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

