TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Insider Purchases $58,685.52 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) insider Laird Landmann bought 10,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $58,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Laird Landmann bought 30,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Laird Landmann purchased 98,152 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $539,836.00.

TSI stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/tcw-strategic-income-fund-inc-tsi-insider-laird-landmann-purchases-10536-shares-updated-updated.html.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return consisted of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a range of securities, including convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities (the United States Government Securities), repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, other securities and derivative instruments without limit believed by its investment advisor to be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.