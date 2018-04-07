Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $303,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 78.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kelly Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,133.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider, which is engaged in offering a range of specialty services. The Company provides workforce solutions in three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Company’s segments are Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

