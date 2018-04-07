Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEPO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Depomed by 71.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Depomed by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Depomed during the third quarter worth $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Depomed during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Depomed during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DEPO opened at $6.58 on Friday. Depomed has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. sell-side analysts predict that Depomed will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Depomed news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 45,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $299,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Depomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Depomed Profile

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

