Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $149,000 Position in National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 249,400 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $1,374,194.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,387,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,192. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -769.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

