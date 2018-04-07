Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 4,450 Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank Gr by 54.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Gr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Gr during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Gr during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Gr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Gr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,025.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Independent Bank Gr has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. Independent Bank Gr had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Gr will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $87,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Cifu sold 29,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,187,551.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,517.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,649. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Gr Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

