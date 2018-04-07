Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 312.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,499 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PDL Biopharma were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PDL Biopharma by 64.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PDL Biopharma by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PDL Biopharma by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PDL Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PDL Biopharma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 267,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDL Biopharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $467.59, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. PDL Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-has-143000-position-in-pdl-biopharma-pdli-updated.html.

PDL Biopharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.