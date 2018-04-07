Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $307,000 Position in Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $79.47 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2,295.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.00. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Dillard’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $702,405.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,224 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

