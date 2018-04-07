Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 7,428 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Astronics by 17.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Astronics to $39.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Astronics stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,016.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,909.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $718,820. Company insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

