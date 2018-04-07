Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 6,270 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 1st Source by 598.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in 1st Source by 71.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

1st Source stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,385.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.30%. equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison N. Egidi sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $443,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $86,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

