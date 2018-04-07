Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 20,982 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,415.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 53.59% and a return on equity of 13.49%. equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

