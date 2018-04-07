Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Medidata Solutions worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medidata Solutions news, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 26,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,689. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medidata Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

MDSO stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,777.90, a PE ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.14%. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

