Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $788,000 Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,255,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 1,206,395 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $14,148,000. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 678,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 461,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,919,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,871,000 after buying an additional 374,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,871,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,190,000 after buying an additional 354,880 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,998.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

