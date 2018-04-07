Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Transocean were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $26,661,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $20,610,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Transocean by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,802,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,771,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,580,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $49,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,621 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,400.99, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.51. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $11.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray set a $11.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $18,580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,349 shares in the company, valued at $707,527.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

