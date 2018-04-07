Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lendingtree by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total value of $4,787,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,690,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,154 shares of company stock valued at $34,695,232. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $322.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,014.11, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lendingtree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $194.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.33.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

