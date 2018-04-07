AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,934,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,292,000 after buying an additional 174,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,307,000 after purchasing an additional 231,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 893,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 6,366 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $351,084.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 10,178 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $572,003.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,835 shares of company stock worth $6,701,558 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,766.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.64 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

