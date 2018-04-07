Ted Baker (TED) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.90) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,008.33 ($42.23).

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 2,672 ($37.51) on Thursday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286 ($32.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,244 ($45.54).

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 126.60 ($1.78) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). Ted Baker had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of £591.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.61) dividend. This is an increase from Ted Baker’s previous dividend of $16.60. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($42.81), for a total value of £865,986.50 ($1,215,590.26).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

